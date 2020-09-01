Remme Price Tops $0.0028 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Kuna. Remme has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $139,163.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Remme has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00040800 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.25 or 0.06067526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037014 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,615,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

