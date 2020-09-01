Rentberry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $154,754.54 and $331.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.05981611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00018861 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.