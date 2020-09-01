Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($5.05) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $148.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $158.93.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.