Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.83 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.36. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $789.13 million, a P/E ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $205,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $163,940.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,441.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 33.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,577,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,179 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,499,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,225 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,725,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6,891.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,621,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,198 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 980,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

