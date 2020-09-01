Reviewing CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (CVLG) and Its Competitors

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ: CVLG) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Trucking, except local” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . -3.09% -0.26% -0.10% CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors 3.74% 9.79% 5.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors 393 1434 1205 77 2.31

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.84%. As a group, “Trucking, except local” companies have a potential downside of 9.24%. Given CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Trucking, except local” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s peers have a beta of 1.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . $894.53 million $8.48 million 30.05 CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Competitors $2.74 billion $130.62 million 21.56

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . peers beat CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes. The Dedicated Contract Services Segment provides similar transportation services, but does so pursuant to agreements whereby equipment available to a specific customer for shipments over particular routes at specified times. The company was founded by David Ray Parker in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

