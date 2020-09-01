Reviewing Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) & Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUE)

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Petroquest Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Point Energy $2.51 billion 0.37 -$778.70 million $0.54 3.24 Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Petroquest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crescent Point Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Point Energy and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Point Energy -155.00% 2.37% 1.16% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crescent Point Energy and Petroquest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Point Energy 0 7 2 0 2.22 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 123.81%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than Petroquest Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

