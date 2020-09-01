Reviewing Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Ameri shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameri has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skyworks Solutions and Ameri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 8 20 0 2.71 Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $137.88, indicating a potential downside of 4.81%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Ameri.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Ameri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34% Ameri -16.20% -49.79% -22.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Ameri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 7.17 $853.60 million $5.71 25.37 Ameri $39.92 million 0.18 -$5.60 million N/A N/A

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

