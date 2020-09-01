Rewardiqa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $104,837.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $42.00 million and approximately $104,837.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rewardiqa has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rewardiqa token can currently be purchased for about $4.20 or 0.00035233 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.00 or 0.00780175 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00888883 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Rewardiqa Token Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a token. It launched on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Token Trading

Rewardiqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rewardiqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

