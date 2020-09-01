Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.73. Ring Energy shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 9,994 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,014,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 72.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

