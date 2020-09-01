Robert Douglas Cudney Buys 20,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,555,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$15,862,863.72.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,700.00.

Nighthawk Gold stock opened at C$1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$3.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research report on Friday.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.