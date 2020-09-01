Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RKT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

