Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

About Rocket Companies

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

