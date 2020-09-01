Rocket Companies (RKT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $29.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RKT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

