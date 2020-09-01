Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receives $1.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Roots Corporation (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Roots from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Roots from $1.00 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

RROTF opened at $0.97 on Friday. Roots has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

