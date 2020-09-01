Rosetta Stone Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,745 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 601% compared to the average volume of 249 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RST. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rosetta Stone by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

NYSE:RST traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 629,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,947. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $733.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

