Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,527,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $567,673,000 after purchasing an additional 548,721 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,321,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,221,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $453,228,000 after purchasing an additional 91,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,733,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $411,636,000 after purchasing an additional 229,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.08.

Shares of ROST opened at $91.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.19.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

