Royal Bank of Canada Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.68 Per Share (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $7.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$95.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.95.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$99.33 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$72.00 and a twelve month high of C$109.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,515 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.91, for a total transaction of C$698,188.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,636.94. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 692 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.15, for a total transaction of C$64,459.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at C$118,579.70. Insiders sold a total of 23,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,217 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

