salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor Sells 9,412 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $2,547,451.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,809,586.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,092.56.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.91, for a total transaction of $2,836,447.38.

On Monday, July 20th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,500 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $284,925.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 12,618 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.32, for a total transaction of $2,350,985.76.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $2,681,149.38.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $220,658.21.

On Monday, June 15th, Bret Steven Taylor sold 8,682 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $1,521,173.22.

CRM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $272.81. The company had a trading volume of 61,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,149,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $278.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 15.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

