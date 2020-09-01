ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $22.65. ScanSource shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 9,399 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $636.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in ScanSource by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 250.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.86.

ScanSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

