Scotiabank Boosts Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target to $117.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRBZF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

PRBZF traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

