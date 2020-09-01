Scotiabank Trims Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Target Price to $16.75

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $16.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IIPZF. ValuEngine downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of IIPZF stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

