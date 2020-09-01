Sealed Air Corp (SEE) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by 4.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Shares of SEE opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.12.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.