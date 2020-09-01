Seth Goldman Sells 42,500 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $5,557,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BYND stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.07. 31,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,359. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $172.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,183.67 and a beta of 2.81.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

