Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on Sitime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Sitime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sitime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Sitime alerts:

SITM stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.88. 96,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,996. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. Sitime has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.57.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sitime news, major shareholder Corp Megachips sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $58,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,555,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,634,758. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sitime in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,786,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 748,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 265,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after acquiring an additional 151,865 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 95,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,318,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.