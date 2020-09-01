SmartCash (SMART) Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $6.49 million and $396,959.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,904.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.06 or 0.03990457 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.84 or 0.02358989 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00525556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00812987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00678719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00012990 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.