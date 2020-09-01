Smartsheet (SMAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Smartsheet to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.41.

In other news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,834,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,115,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

