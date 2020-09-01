Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Southern Copper worth $68,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3,477.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

SCCO opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

