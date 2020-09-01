Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) will release its Q2 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $682.03 million, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.03.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,336.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $99,039.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

