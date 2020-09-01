Stakenet (XSN) Achieves Market Cap of $26.29 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $26.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 109,242,101 coins and its circulating supply is 106,164,956 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

