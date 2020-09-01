Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Raised to $191.00 at Deutsche Bank

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $177.00 to $191.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

SWK opened at $161.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after buying an additional 1,514,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after buying an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after buying an additional 514,188 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after buying an additional 498,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

