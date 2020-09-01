Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Onespan Put Options (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,017 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 569% compared to the average volume of 152 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,347,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,075,457.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,247 shares of company stock worth $4,172,544. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onespan by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Onespan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 188,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,313. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $870.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Onespan has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

