Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 27,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 203,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average is $144.20. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.