Strategic Education Inc (STRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $7.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Strategic Education stock opened at $102.57 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $99.57 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $45,202.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

