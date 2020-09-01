Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 25th

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$20.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.66. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.60) by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.29.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

