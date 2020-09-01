Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Cap of $27.85 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $27.85 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.06 or 0.03990457 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 641,339,832 coins and its circulating supply is 285,738,177 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

