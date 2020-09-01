Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 Buys 99,600 Shares

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) insider The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 99,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,766,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,497,080.50.

The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Supremex alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, The Article 6 Marital Trust created under the First Amended and Restated Jerry Zucker Revocable Trust dated 4-2-07 bought 130,000 shares of Supremex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,110.00.

TSE:SXP opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70. Supremex Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.84.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$47.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Supremex Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.