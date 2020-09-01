SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVMK traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 16888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SVMK in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 29,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $648,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 453,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,099. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in SVMK by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,254,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVMK by 59.4% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 69.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SVMK by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.