SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Upgraded by Commerzbank to “Buy”

Commerzbank upgraded shares of SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSREY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWISS RE LTD/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SWISS RE LTD/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

SSREY opened at $20.19 on Monday. SWISS RE LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80.

About SWISS RE LTD/S

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

