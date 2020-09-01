Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.44 ($116.99).

FRA:SY1 traded up €1.25 ($1.47) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €115.55 ($135.94). 175,780 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.81. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

