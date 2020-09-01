T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $148.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.09.

Shares of TMUS opened at $116.68 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.30.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 156.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

