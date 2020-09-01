TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 43.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 183.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $212.53. 677,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.69.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $506,836.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,387,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,819.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,811 shares of company stock valued at $12,655,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

