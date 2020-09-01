TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 2,055 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3,520.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 30.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.85. 75,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,583. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

