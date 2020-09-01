TCTC Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 240,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 96,120 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 106,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.88. The stock had a trading volume of 736,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,307. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $74.37 and a 12-month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

