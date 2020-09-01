TCTC Holdings LLC Invests $59,000 in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $154,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $216,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last 90 days. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.61.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.82. 11,873,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,569,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

