TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,056,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,933 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,872,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,030,000 after acquiring an additional 886,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 701,401 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,782,000 after buying an additional 674,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 659,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,356,000 after buying an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joie A. Gregor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $352,539.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,807 shares of company stock worth $10,323,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

CAG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,483. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.