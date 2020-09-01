TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,530. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 2.04. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.