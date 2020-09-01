TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 771.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after buying an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Paychex by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Paychex by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after buying an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Paychex by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after buying an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,339. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $802,048.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

