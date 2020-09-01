TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $55,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $174,510.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.97%.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra cut their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

