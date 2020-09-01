TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,522 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

