TCTC Holdings LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,987,000 after purchasing an additional 954,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 345.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 933,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,626,000.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,948.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,299 shares of company stock worth $8,516,727.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Shares of NYSE A traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

